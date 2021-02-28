FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Feb. 28)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

De’Aaron Fox (PG – SAC) vs. CHA $8,000

While Sacramento has been struggling recently, Fox has not. In fact, he’s currently in the best stretch of his career right now, averaging 25.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.2 steals over his last 19 games played. That has led to him scoring at least 37 FanDuel points in 15 of those 19 fixtures, which is an absurd total from someone in this price range. We also don’t mind that he faces a Charlotte team that ranks 20th in defensive efficiency, either.

Ja Morant (PG – MEM) at HOU $7,100

Ja has remained in this $7K-range all season long, and if it weren’t for a slow adjustment in his return from injury, he’d be closer to $8,000. If you take out the game where he got injured, Morant is averaging over 36 fantasy points per game, scoring at least 28 FD points in all but three fixtures. We love that against a Houston team that ranks third in pace, which caters to Morant’s athleticism beautifully.

Kemba Walker (PG – BOS) vs. WAS $6,800

Kemba has been slow in his return from injury, but recent results would indicate that he’s starting to return to the All-Star player we know and love. Over his last six games, Walker is averaging 36 fantasy points per game in 33 minutes a night. Those minutes are a huge sign, especially with Kemba taking 18 shots a game in that span while flirting with a 30 percent usage rate. The best part might be this matchup, though, with Washington ranked 27th in defensive efficiency while playing at the fastest pace in the league.

P.J. Washington (PF – CHA) at SAC $6,000

With Cody Zeller nicked up, Washington should find himself in another lofty role. That was certainly the case on Friday, with P.J. collecting 43 fantasy points in one of the best games of his career. An injury did hurt some of his production last week and lowered his price, but this is a guy who’s scored over 30 FD points in 13 of the 28 games he’s played. That seems like a strong possibility when you consider this matchup, with Sacramento ranked dead-last in defensive efficiency.

Dennis Schroder (PG – LAL) vs. GSW $5,800

Schroder made his return from the COVID list on Friday, providing 30 FanDuel points across 32 minutes of play. That’s his lowest total in the last four games without Anthony Davis, averaging nearly 40 fantasy points per game in those outings. That makes him a huge value, particularly against a 19th-ranked Warriors defense that plays at the NBA’s second-fastest pace.

Goran Dragic (PG – MIA) vs. ATL $5,500

Dragic just returned from a lengthy absence on Friday, and his 38 FanDuel points showed just how much he means to this team. He also played 33 minutes, and one has to believe he could return to the starting lineup here. That makes him a heck of a value, and it’s just a matter of time before he’s $1,000 more in the coming weeks.

Robert Williams (C – BOS) vs. WAS $5,300

Williams is one of the riskier options out there, but he has a ton of upside. We say that because he’s averaging about 1.4 FD points per minute and has seen his playing time rise recently. He’s now played at least 16 minutes in five of his last seven games, scoring at least 35 fantasy points in four of those, despite averaging fewer than 20 minutes a night. That’s a monster number from someone this cheap, and it’s scary to think how good he could be if he played closer to 25-30 minutes. We clearly love the matchup too.

Ricky Rubio (PG – MIN) vs. PHO $5,100:

With D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley out of the lineup, Rubio should be in for even more ball-handling duties. That’s already been the case recently, with Ricky averaging 28 FD points per game across his last 10 outings. That’s all you can ask for from someone in this price range, and his role should increase with so many key pieces out of this lineup.