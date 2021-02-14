FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Feb. 14)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Kyle Lowry (PG – TOR) vs. MIN $7,600

Using Toronto players is going to be critical here. We say that because Minnesota currently ranks 25th in defensive efficiency and 26th in points allowed. That’s a recipe to success for Lowry, with Kyle averaging nearly 40 FD points per game across his last eight full games.

Chris Boucher (C – TOR) vs. MIN $7,200

Boucher has had two amazing stretches and one horrific one, but he finds himself in the midst of one of the majestic ones right now. The big man has scored at least 33 fantasy points in five straight games while averaging 39 FanDuel points per game in that span. We obviously adore those numbers, with Minnesota surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing centers as well.

Ja Morant (PG – MEM) at SAC $7,100

Morant has actually been slumping a bit, but it’s lowered his price way too much. We’re still talking about a guy who’s averaging over 36 FanDuel points per game in his 12 healthy outings this season. He’s also cracked 42 fantasy points in four of those and happens to be coming off one of those against the best defense in the NBA. That’s certainly not the case here, with the Kings owning the NBA’s worst defensive rating right now.

Jakob Poeltl (C – SAS) vs. CHA $5,800

Poeltl should continue to start for LaMarcus Aldridge, making him a great value at the center position. In this role last season, he averaged over 25 FD points per game. He’s been even better this year, scoring at least 38 fantasy points in three of his five starts en route to a 33-point average. We love that he faces a weak Charlotte frontcourt too.

Kenrich Williams (PF – OKC) vs. MIL $5,500

Williams has quietly been a revelation for the Thunder. He’s now averaging 29 FD points per game across his last six outings and should continue to play big minutes with Oklahoma City being so short-handed. We also don’t mind that he faces a Milwaukee team that ranks sixth in pace.

Miles Bridges (SF – CHA) vs. SAC $5,400

While the Hornets have a ton of depth at the guard positions, that’s not the case at forward. They recently lost P.J. Washington, which has forced Bridges into his role. That’s allowed Miles to record double-doubles in back-to-back games, and as long as he’s playing the 31 minutes a night we’ve seen over the last four fixtures, Bridges should build off of his 30-point average in that span.

Grayson Allen (SG- MEM) at SAC $4,900

Memphis could be without Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, Brandon Clarke, and De’Anthony Melton here. That’s going to force Allen into a significant role, which was on full display when he had 34 FD points across 35 minutes on Friday. Surprisingly, he’s scored at least 28 fantasy points in five of his last seven games, and that’s likely to happen again versus the worst defense in basketball.

Josh Richardson (SF – DAL) vs. POR $4,900

Richardson has quietly turned his season around since coming off the COVID list. Over his last seven games, J-Rich is averaging 27 FD points per game across 33 minutes a night. That looks even more attractive when you consider this superb matchup, and we’ll go over that more later on!

Michael-Carter Williams (PG – ORL) at PHO $4,400

Orlando could be without Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Frank Mason, and Aaron Gordon here, leaving MCW as the only true ball-handler left. In a rare start on Friday, Carter-Williams collected 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. He’s shown those stat-stuffing ways in the past, and if all these guys remain out, MCW is hard to fade in this price range.

Isaiah Stewart (PF – DET) vs. NOR $4,000

If Mason Plumlee is out again, look for Stewart as a great GPP play. In his two starts he’s made for Mason, Stewart is averaging 26 FD points in 27 minutes a night. This is a guy who’s averaging 0.9 FD points per minute for the season, and if he plays 25-plus minutes, he’ll provide great value at this price. Not to mention, New Orleans has a bottom-three defense over the last two weeks.