FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Apr. 25)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL) $7.300:

It was unclear who the starting point guard would be in Atlanta with Trae Young out, but it’s clearly going to be Bogey. With him off the floor, Bogdanovic is posting a 24 percent usage rate which is scary since he’s in the midst of the best stretch of his career. He’s scored at least 36 FanDuel points in six of his last seven games, generating a 38-point average across his last 14 fixtures. One of those happened to come against these Bucks, with Bogey collecting 28 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in one of the best games of his career.

Tyrese Haliburton (SAC) $5,800:

We’re not exactly sure who will handle the ball with De’Aaron Fox out, but we have to believe it will be Haliburton. Hali is posting a 21 percent usage rate with him off the floor while averaging 1.1 FD points per minute. Those numbers are actually lower than I anticipated, but we expect TH to handle the ball on every possession from here on out. We love the matchup with the Warriors, too, with Golden State ranked second in pace and 21st in points allowed. Don’t forget about Delon Wright in the same situation!

Kevon Looney (GSW) $3,900:

With James Wiseman out for the remainder of the season, Looney will continue to start at center in Golden State. He’s actually done that in the last eight games, scoring at least 18 FD points in each of those. That’s a heck of a floor from someone this cheap, and we absolutely adore the fact that he’s played at least 27 minutes in all but one of those games. Not to mention, the Kings have the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Kevin Huerter (ATL) $5,700:

The minutes from this guy are crazy. With De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish out, he’s one of the only wings left. That has allowed Huerter to average 35 FanDuel points per game across 38 minutes a night over his last five fixtures. That’s crazy from a $6K player, and we certainly don’t mind that he faces a Milwaukee team that plays at the third-fastest pace in the NBA.

Cole Anthony (ORL) $6,500:

The Magic are done, but it’s allowed them to throw Anthony in as their starting point guard. Since earning this role last week, CA is averaging 34 fantasy points per game across 30 minutes a night. That’s why Orlando spent such a high pick on him and his usage should continue to be sky-high to develop him as much as possible.

Brook Lopez (MIL) $4,800:

Lopez has quietly been brilliant for a month now and you wouldn’t know it by this price. In fact, Bro-Lo is averaging 27 FD points per game across his last 22 outings. Getting 27 fantasy points out of a guy below $5K is a godsend, and we love that he dropped 33.4 FD points in this matchup just a few weeks back.

Oshae Brissett (IND) $5,300:

The Pacers frontcourt is completely dismantled right now, with Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Goga Bitadze all nicked up. That has forced OB into a huge role, playing 67 combined minutes over the last two games. They certainly were empty minutes either, with Brissett providing 76.1 FD points in that stretch and another double-double on Saturday that’s not even included. That means he’s earned minutes no matter who plays, and if all three of these guys are out again, Brissett is one of the best values on the board!