FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Apr. 18)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Terry Rozier (CHA) $7,500:

The Hornets are currently without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Malik Monk, and Devonte’ Graham. That’s pretty much every player who was getting usage, leaving Scary Terry to do everything. In the last two games without those guys, Rozier has at least 48 FanDuel points in both. Not to mention, Portland ranks 29th in defensive efficiency while surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Hassan Whiteside (SAC) $5,400:

Whiteside can always produce when given the minutes, and with Richaun Holmes out, we love him at this price. In the six games that Holmes has missed this season, Whiteside provides nearly 35 FD points per game. He’s done that damage in just 20 minutes a night, and it’s scary to think what he could do in closer to 30 minutes. Dallas doesn’t have a true center either.

Jalen McDaniels (CHA) $5,700:

We just discussed all of the injuries in Charlotte, and it has allowed McDaniels to be the second-best player on this team. He has actually started each of the last six games, playing at least 29 minutes in all of them en route to a 30-point average. That makes him hard to avoid at this price, and we’re certainly not worried about him facing this putrid Portland defense.

Robert Covington (POR) $5,900:

RoCo is a prominent figure in my articles, and he’s going to remain in them. The simple fact is, he’s too cheap! Since the beginning of March, he’s averaging over 31 FanDuel points. You’d think Covington was struggling with this price drop, but he’s got at least 27 fantasy points in each of his last three games. Facing a Charlotte team that surrenders the second-most fantasy points to opposing power forwards only adds to his value.

Cole Anthony (ORL) $5,000:

This is yet another team that’s extremely shorthanded. The Magic traded away half of their roster at the trade deadline and are missing Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams to injury as well. That has given CA the starting point guard job, averaging 26 FD points in his 17 healthy starts this year. He did a lot of that damage with Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier, and we expect his average to go north of 30 FD points sooner rather than later.

Darius Bazley (OKC) $5,500:

Oklahoma City is yet another dismantled roster. They’re currently missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Al Horford. That’s leaving Bazley to feast, scoring at least 29 FanDuel points in three of his four games since returning from an injury of his own. Toronto has been terrible against power forwards, too, surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to them this year.

Josh Richardson (DAL) $4,900:

Richardson has been underpriced all season long, and it’s hard to understand why. He’s averaging 26 FD points for about two months now and has at least 30 fantasy points in three of his last five games. We love that with Sacramento owning the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Reggie Jackson (LAC) $5,600:

R-Jax has quietly had a really nice year for the Clippers, and sending off Lou Williams at the trade deadline proved to him how valuable he is to this team. That has led to a 26-point average over his last 14 games played while providing a 31-point average in this current stint without Kawhi Leonard. That looks even more enticing against a Wolves team that sits 27th in defensive efficiency.

Wendell Carter Jr. (ORL) $6,400:

Orlando is in full-on rebuild, and it looks like WCJ will take over the Vucevic role. While he’s obviously not as good as Vooch, this dude is very talented. That’s clear when you see that he’s averaging 34 FanDuel points over his last 10 outings, and we absolutely adore this matchup. Not only does Houston rank 21st in defensive efficiency, but it also plays at the fifth-fastest pace in the NBA.