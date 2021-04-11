FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Apr. 11)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Chris Boucher (TOR) $7,000:

Boucher has been one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA this season and now that his role is finally increasing, he’s impossible to fade. He’s started five-straight games coming into this matchup and is averaging 32 minutes a night over his last three games. That’s huge from a guy this talented and it’s no surprise that he’s averaging 40 FanDuel points per game in that span as well

Bam Adebayo (MIA) $8,800:

Bam is one of the most consistent centers in the NBA, despite being put at power forward on FanDuel. He’s scored at least 31 FD points in 13 games since returning from injury, averaging over 44 fantasy points per game in that span. That’s really bad news for a Portland club that ranks 29th in defensive efficiency while surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Malcolm Brogdon (IND) $6,600:

This price is crazy. Brogdon has been playing at an $8K level all season long, averaging nearly 40 fantasy points per game. That makes him hard to avoid south of $7K, especially with Memphis and Indiana both ranked Top-7 in pace. In their one meeting earlier this season, Brog dropped 37 FD points, despite playing just 29 minutes in that blowout.

Isaiah Stewart (DET) $5,200:

It looks like Mason Plumlee might sit out the second half of a B2B set here and that’d be huge news for Stewart. He’s actually started in three of the last four games, averaging over 30 FanDuel points per game in those starts. That makes it hard to believe he remains so cheap and getting to use him at the power forward position only adds to his intrigue.

Brook Lopez (MIL) $5,200:

Here he is again! Lopez has been in my articles for a month now and it’s hard to understand why they keep his price tag so affordable. Over his last 16 games played, Bro-Lo is providing 27 FD points per game in 28 minutes a night. That’s huge from a $5K player and he shouldn’t have an issue duplicating that against the G-League roster that Orlando is sending out right now.

Cole Anthony (ORL) $5,500:

Oops! We didn’t mean to make fun of your team Anthony but all of trades have really opened up a spot for you! They sent off Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, and Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline and lost Markelle Fultz to injury early on. That means this rookie should be the focal point of the offense and he’s looked like it in his first two games back. In fact, he’s got 52 combined fantasy points in those two games, despite barely cracking 33 percent from the field.

Derrick White (SAS) $6,100:

White was terrible in the first month of the season but he’s really turned things around recently. He’s scored at least 25 fantasy points in each of his last eight games, en route to a 33-point average in that span. That’s all you can ask for from a player in this price range, especially against a Dallas team that surrenders the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

D’Angelo Russell (MIN) $7,100:

It’s been a rough year for Russell and the T’Wolves but he’s shown some serious flashes in his new role. He’s averaging 35 FD points per game since his return from injury, seeing his minutes and ball-handling expand the more he plays. That’s huge for such a talented guy and we certainly don’t mind at he faces a Chicago club that ranks 10th in pace and 20th in total defense.

Kevin Love (CLE) $6,100:

It’s shocking that Love is back and playing so well but here we are! He’s recorded double-doubles in two of three games since returning and that’s the All-Star we used to know and love. That makes him a worthy GPP play at this price and getting to face a 28th-ranked Pelicans defense only makes him more enticing. With that said, he is a candidate to sit in a B2B and if that’s the case, look for Isaiah Hartenstein to be a nice value!

Josh Richardson (DAL) $4,900:

J-Rich has been in this article all season and it’s easy to see why when you look at this price. Since the beginning of March, Richardson is averaging 26 FanDuel points per game in 33 minutes a night. That’s great from such a cheap player and it’s not like the Spurs have a scary defense.