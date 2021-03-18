FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Mar. 18)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

John Collins (PF – ATL): $7,500 vs. OKC

With big man Clint Capela questionable coming into Thursday’s game, Collins should be the primary beneficiary of his absence. He’s double-doubled in two straight games and put up at least 30 FD points in three of his last four games. There’s a good chance Moses Brown, and Isaiah Roby will match up against him, and frankly, that’s barbecue chicken.

Anthony Edwards (SG – MIN): $7,100 at PHX

The Rookie fears no one, not even the Suns. He’s put up at least 35 FD points in four of his last five contests with 5.5x value over that span. He scored 25 points with five rebounds against the Suns in their first matchup this year, and fantasy managers should have no issues plugging Edwards into their lineup. With the Suns favored by 10.5 points, Edwards is ripe with opportunity.

Deandre Ayton (C – PHO): $6,800 vs. MIN

Roll with Ayton tonight because Minnesota is awful at defending opposing centers. They let up 43.1 FD points to the center position this season, ranking last in the NBA. Ayton got a 20 and 10 double-double in their first matchup (shooting 9-of-11 from the field), so he should be able to replicate these numbers. With an encouraging game total of 228.5, he’ll have a big game if he can stay out of foul trouble.

Lonzo Ball (PG – NOP): $6,700 at POR

Ball’s salary increased by $100 since last week, which is drastically understated considering his play as of late. He dropped 17 assists versus Portland on Tuesday and put up over 37 FD points in his last two games. Good thing he faces the Trail Blazers again on Thursday, as both teams play minimal defense and offer a ton of value given the projected high totals in a competitive matchup.

Montrezl Harrell (C – LAL): $6,700 vs. CHA

Harrell’s been a monster. In his last three games, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists with 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks across 29 minutes per game. He’s put up over 41 FD points in three of his last four and faces a team that’s allowed the eighth-most FD points per game to opposing centers. He’s a mismatch against the Hornets frontcourt.

Kyle Kuzma (PF – LAL): $6,000 vs. CHA

Kuzma has been an excellent source of fantasy points in FanDuel lately, providing 6.0x value over his last five games. Even under 30 minutes, Kuzma is contributing off the bench for the Lakeshow. The Lakers are 8-point favorites, and with Charlotte playing the second game on a back-to-back, the Lakers bench will get plenty of time to produce, which bodes well for Kuzma.

Danilo Gallinari (SF – ATL): $5,700 vs. OKC

Gallinari is red-hot for the Hawks lately. He faces the Thunder, who let up the third-most Fanduel points to opposing small forwards this season (52.4 FD points). But how hot is Gallo? He’s averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, with 1.2 steals and 4.0 threes in his last five games. With a revenge narrative in play against his former team, this is one of the slate’s best value plays.

Jaylen Nowell (SG – MIN) – $4,600 at PHO

Also known as ‘Father Christmas,’ Nowell has been a revelation off the bench for the young Timberwolves, contributing 25.0 FD points per game over his last three games. Fellow FantasyPros expert Alex Burns has been touting Nowell for weeks, and in a potential blowout scenario, Nowell is a strong value play.

Moses Brown (C – OKC): $4,400 at ATL

Brown is taking full advantage of his playing time, registering 1.33 FD points per minute, and providing 5.9x value in his last five games. His per-36 minute averages are ridiculous – 19.5 points with 15.4 rebounds. He scored 53.2 FD points against Chicago on Tuesday, and if Clint Capela sits, Brown could be in for another busy night.

Ty Jerome (SG – OKC): $4,200 at ATL

Theo Maledon is questionable, and Lu Dort is out, leaving Jerome with more opportunity to shine. He’s provided at least 23 FD points in his last three games, seeing an average of 29 minutes per game. Jerome contributed 11.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds over that span and has a 25-point ceiling in FanDuel tonight.