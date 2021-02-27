FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Feb. 27)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Steven Adams (C – NO) $5,900

Adams has been a monster since returning from injury and has averaged 41.05 FanDuel points per game over his last two games. The Spurs currently have four players stuck in the league’s health and safety protocols and just listed LaMarcus Aldridge as questionable to play with a wrist issue. He should see plenty of Trey Lyles and Jakob Poeltl in the paint, and this could easily be a game where Adams grabs 15+ rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl (C – SAS) $5,900

His value is contingent on whether or not LaMarcus Aldridge will be able to play after being listed as questionable with a wrist injury. We all know what Poeltl is capable of when given the minutes, as he’s gone on to average nearly 9.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game without Aldridge in the lineup this season. If Aldridge does indeed sit, Poeltl is a lock for 6X value with his $5,900 price tag.

Rui Hachimura (SF – WAS) $5,800

Hachimura has been receiving heavy minutes for Washington and has produced quite nicely during their impressive hot streak. He’s seen no less than 36 minutes in five of his last six games and is averaging 28.2 FanDuel points per game during that span. As mentioned earlier, Saturday’s matchup with the Timberwolves has the second-highest over-under on the slate, and both teams rank in the bottom seven when it comes to defensive efficiency. There’s a good chance Hachimura finds himself playing 35+ minutes in a shootout, and that makes him hard to pass up with his $5,800 price tag.

Darius Bazley (PF – OKC) $5,400

Bazley has been seeing a solid amount of playing time due to all of the injuries in Oklahoma City and is coming off of an 18-point, 12-rebound outing against the Hawks on Friday. The Nuggets provide another great matchup for Bazley, as they are surrendering the fifth-most FanDuel points to opposing power forwards this season. To make things even better, Paul Millsap will remain out, and Michael Porter Jr. will likely start at power forward on Saturday. To put it nicely, Porter Jr. isn’t known much for his defensive abilities.

Jalen Brunson (PG – DAL) $4,900

Brunson has been seeing a larger workload over his last six games, playing 27.5 minutes and averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 rebounds. While Brooklyn has improved defensively throughout their eight-game winning streak, it’s hard to imagine a better matchup for Brunson. This game currently has the highest over-under on the slate, and the Mavericks will likely need his offense to help keep pace with the blazing Nets.

Joe Harris (SF – BKN) $4,800

Harris has been the best 3-point shooter in the NBA this season and gets a matchup against the Mavericks, who are giving up the second-most FanDuel points to opposing small forwards this season. Given that this game has the highest over-under on the slate, Harris will have plenty of opportunities to return plenty of value relative to his affordable $4,800 price tag.

Lonnie Walker IV (SG – SAS) $4,200

As previously mentioned, the Spurs still have a handful of guys in the league’s health and safety protocols, while DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are listed as questionable. All of these absences will open up the door for Walker to start and see a hefty workload. The Pelicans have the second-lowest defensive efficiency rating in the league this season, so Walker should have plenty of opportunities to produce.

Trey Lyles (PF – SAS) $4,000

Much like Lonnie Walker IV, Lyles’ value lies in the plethora of injuries currently plaguing the Spurs. With Keldon Johnson ruled out and LaMarcus Aldridge listed questionable, Lyles should see between 25-30 mins and should have no problem exceeding his value against a pathetic Pelicans defense.

Jaylen Nowell (PG – MIN) $3,700

This is solely a high-risk, high-reward type of play, as it’s certain Nowell won’t see more than 5% ownership due to his widely unknown status. The hope is that he sees a larger role with Malik Beasley suspended and D’Angelo Russell rehabbing his injured knee. So far this season, Nowell has seen a 24.5% usage rate in 196 minutes without Russell and Beasley off of the floor and is averaging 12.5 points over his last two games. This game has the second-highest over-under on the slate, so Nowell should have plenty of opportunities to produce value.

Ty Jerome (SG – OKC) $3,500

Jerome was called up from the G League and immediately impressed during his season debut Friday. He put up nine points, five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 22 minutes and should see similar playing time against the Nuggets. Much like Nowell, this is a high-risk, high-reward play that should easily breeze past his minimum price on FanDuel.