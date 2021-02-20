FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Feb. 20)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Enes Kanter (C – POR) $6,200

Kanter has been a force while Jusuf Nurkic has been out with a hand injury, logging a double-double in 62% of his games and averaging 12.6 rebounds during that span. He gets a Wizards squad surrendering the fifth-most FanDuel points to opposing centers this season and just dropped 39 FanDuel points against them back on Feb. 2. Combine that with the fact that this matchup has the highest over-under on the slate, and Kanter is a lock to exceed 6X value.

Kyle Kuzma (PF – LAL) $5,900

While Miami ranks inside the top 10 in defensive efficiency, they’ve primarily struggled to contain opposing power forwards this season, surrendering the third-most FanDuel points to the position. Kuzma is the next man up now that Anthony Davis will be out of the lineup for four weeks, and that was clear in Thursday’s loss to the Nets when he put up 16 points and nine rebounds in 34 minutes. He’s averaging just under 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in 29.0 minutes during the seven games Davis has missed this season.

Gary Trent Jr. (SG – POR) $5,500

Portland has won its last six games, and Trent has played a huge part in that. The sharpshooter has averaged 19.6 points on just under 46% from beyond the arc during February and just lit up the Wizards for 26 points back on Feb. 2. As previously stated, I want as many pieces of this game as possible, and Trent’s $5,500 salary is too good to pass up in this likely shootout.

Mikal Bridges (SF – PHO) $5,300

Bridges is averaging 33.3 minutes for the Suns this season. The Grizzlies surrender the fifth-most FanDuel points to opposing small forwards this season. Also, considering the fact that the 24 year old lit them up for 34.6 FanDuel points earlier this season, Bridges’ price has fallen more than $200 from his season average of $5,500.

Cody Zeller (C – CHA) $5,100

Despite seeing a small decline in minutes, Zeller has accumulated at least 10 points and seven rebounds in four of his last five games. He gets a Warriors team that’s been middle of the pack defending opposing centers this season but will be without James Wiseman and Kevon Looney once again, forcing the 6-foot-6 Juan Toscano-Anderson to see minutes at center behind Draymond Green. For what it’s worth, Golden State will be playing its third game in four nights while Charlotte hasn’t played since Valentine’s Day. Zeller could easily push for 6X value in a high-scoring affair.

Davis Bertans (PF – WAS) $4,700

Coming off a career-high 35 points and nine 3s, Bertans is sizzling at the moment and gets a matchup against the team surrendering the most FanDuel points to his position this season. Given that 253 total points were scored the last time these two teams met, the stars are aligning for Bertans to have yet another monster game. Priced at only $4,700, he may be the best value in the entire slate.

Cory Joseph (PG – SAC) $4,100

The crafty vet has seen 27 minutes per game over his last four games as Sacramento looks to find some stability in their rotation. Over that span, he’s averaged 15 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and just under 25 FanDuel points per game and now gets a Bulls team ranking in the bottom half of the league in defensive efficiency. The Kings have lost five in a row and desperately need a win, which could prompt Joseph to play an even bigger role on Saturday.

Garrett Temple (SF – CHI) $4,200

Temple has seen 30+ minutes in each of his last five games while averaging just under 25 FanDuel points per contest. The Kings give up the seventh-most FanDuel points to opposing small forwards this season, and Temple’s $4,200 price tag makes him a bargain considering his recent production.

Talen Horton-Tucker (SG – LAL) $4,000

This is a sneaky play as most will pivot to Alex Caruso in light of Dennis Schroder’s absence. However, THT was given more minutes and out-produced Caruso in Thursday’s loss to the Nets after it was announced that Schroder wouldn’t play due to the league’s health protocols regarding Covid-19. Miami provides an interesting matchup for Horton-Tucker, as they surrender the second-most FanDuel points to his position this season. If he can get near 27 minutes again on Saturday, he will be a lock to hit 6X value.

De’Anthony Melton (PG – MEM) $3,800

Apparently, many forget what Melton was doing before going down with a shoulder injury earlier this month. In the five games leading up to his injury, Melton was averaging 27.1 FanDuel points per game and just posted 24.1 FanDuel points in only 17 minutes in Friday’s return. Given that Dillon Brooks is questionable and his minutes should be slightly increased, Melton is a fantastic value play against the Suns.