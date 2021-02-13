FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Feb. 13)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Rudy Gobert (UTA) $8,600:

While this isn’t the best matchup on paper, Gobert excels at a thing Miami struggles mightily with, and that’s rebounding. The Heat have no one capable of keeping him off the glass, so he should have no issue producing in that area. On the other hand, the center position is a wasteland Saturday, so I am all for spending up to get Gobert in your lineup.

Draymond Green (GS) $7,600:

The injuries to James Wiseman and Kevon Looney have done wonders for Draymond Green’s fantasy value. He’s averaging just under 40 FanDuel points over his last six games and gets a terrific matchup against the Nets. This game is certainly one to attack as it seems destined to be the highest-scoring on the slate.

DeMarcus Cousins (HOU) $6,200:

Cousins is fresh off a double-double in Thursday’s loss to the Heat and now gets a Knicks squad on the second night of a back-to-back who just lost Mitchell Robinson for the foreseeable future. Also, Victor Oladipo has been ruled out with a foot/ankle injury, and Boogie has posted a 25% usage rate in 254 minutes without Oladipo on the floor this season.

Eric Gordon (HOU) $5,600:

As previously mentioned, Victor Oladipo is out with a foot/ankle injury, which should open up a larger role for Gordon. He’s scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 14 games, and the Rockets will need his offense against a stout Knicks defense. Similar to Boogie Cousins, Gordon is seeing a 27% usage rate and is averaging just under 1.0 FanDuel point per minute in 381 minutes without Oladipo on the floor.

T.J. McConnell (IND) $5,400:

McConnell has scored at least 27.4 FanDuel points in five of his last six games and gets a Hawks team allowing the third-most FanDuel points to opposing point guards. The point guard position really drops off once you get past Malcolm Brogdon ($7,200) and McConnell offers enough upside to warrant value status. The IND/ATL matchup boasts an over-under of 226.5 and is second only to GS/BKN.

Kendrick Nunn (MIA) $5,300:

Miami has really relied on Nunn for offense over the last four games, and he’s averaged 33 minutes per game as a result. He’s been the biggest beneficiary of Goran Dragic’s ankle injury and has scored at least 35.5 FanDuel points in two of his last four games.

Juan Toscano-Anderson (GS) $5,200:

Toscano-Anderson has been a pleasant surprise for the Warriors in February and is averaging 28.6 minutes over his last six games. He’s been producing nicely as well, averaging just over 1.0 FanDuel point per minute during that span. As mentioned above, he enjoys the luxury of playing in the game with the highest over-under on the slate, giving him plenty of opportunities to produce.

Joe Ingles (UTA) $4,900:

Ingles’ value is tied directly to Mike Conley’s status, who is questionable to play after missing the last three games. Still, it’s hard to wonder how he’s priced at only $4,900 as his value increases tremendously without Conley in the lineup. If Conley sits again, Ingles will spend a ton of time with the ball in his hands as the playmaker for the Jazz. He’s averaged just under 36 FanDuel points over his last two games and is seeing a 20% usage rate during that span.

Jordan Clarkson (UTA) $4,700:

Clarkson gets a matchup against the Heat, who have been struggling to maintain scoring guards this season. They are surrendering the third-most FanDuel points to opposing shooting guards, and Clarkson has seemingly found his rhythm after dropping 25 points in Friday’s win over the Bucks. Priced at only $4,700, he very well could be the best value on the slate.

Nerlens Noel (NYK) $4,000:

Noel is about to see a massive role increase after Mitchell Robinson went down with a fractured hand in Friday’s win over the Wizards. This is most likely the last time he’ll be priced as low as $4,000 for the foreseeable future, so take advantage while you can.