FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Apr. 24)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Mike Conley (UTA): $7,100 vs. MIN

Without Donovan Mitchell in the fold, Conley and Joe Ingles have assumed much larger roles in the Jazz rotation. That won’t change tonight in a highly-favorable matchup with the Timberwolves. This one figures to be fast-paced and feature plenty of offense, making Conley a nice play in the mid-tier price range at just $7.1k. Across his last two games, Conley has gone for 25 points and 23 dimes.

Joe Ingles (UTA) : $6,500 vs. MIN

As mentioned above, Ingles has taken on a larger role as of late, and he’s got a great chance to smash value against the T-Wolves. Ingles is hot right now, and he’s scored at least 20 points in three straight while contributing meaningful assists, rebounds and steals in the process.

Jae’Sean Tate (HOU): $5,900 at DEN

Tate has been a consistent contributor for Houston all season, getting it done on both ends of the court and making a strong push for All-Rookie First Team honors. If Christian Wood sits, expect Tate to be the focal point of Houston’s offense tonight. He’s a huge value at $5,900.

Josh Jackson (DET): $5,600 at IND

J-Jax has been huge on offense for the Pistons this year regardless of who’s on the court. Tonight, he may be asked to do even more with Jerami Grant questionable, and I’m all in on Jackson as a scoring force for Detroit tonight at a reasonable price.

Oshae Brissett (IND): $5,200 vs. DET

Brissett has taken full advantage of Indiana’s multitude of injuries in the frontcourt, and he figures to see another hefty workload tonight. Fire him up confidently at just $5.2k.

Aaron Gordon (DEN): $5,100 vs. HOU

Gordon’s value has come down since joining the Nuggets, but he’s still capable of 35 FanDuel point nights. He’s got an especially high ceiling against the Rockets tonight, who figure to be running out a skeleton crew due to a litany of injuries.

Kelly Olynyk (HOU): $5,000 at DEN

Coming off a 23/10 performance (his best as a Rocket), Olynyk is poised for another strong showing tonight as one of the Rockets’ only healthy starters. At just $5k, the opportunity is just too big to ignore tonight.

Armoni Brooks (HOU): $4,200 at DEN

Brooks is the last man standing in Houston’s backcourt, and he should see as many minutes as he can handle tonight. There’s not much more to be said about a guy who should be in the starting lineup for a short-handed team and comes in at an extremely low price.

Danuel House (HOU): $4,000 at DEN

He returned from a 10-game absence Friday and came off the bench with a minimal role. Tonight, the Rockets will be playing a game of attrition, with Kevin Porter, John Wall and Eric Gordon out and Christian Wood questionable.

PJ Dozier (DEN): $3,900 vs. HOU

Despite the signing of Austin Rivers, Dozier continues to see plenty of run for the banged-up Nuggets backcourt. Dozier has averaged 28 minutes across his last five games, and I love his upside against Houston tonight.