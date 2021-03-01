FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Mar. 1)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Brandon Ingram (SF – NOP) vs. UTA $7,800

Ingram has been a 1.1 FPPM guy this year and has consistently been playing 36 minutes. Quick math puts him projected right under 40 FanDuel points and 5X value. With that being said, I still see him able to reach a ceiling of 55 points, and he is so consistent that 5X value is almost a floor game. I expect people to shy away from owning him, seeing that he plays Utah, so he is good for cash and GPP lineups.

Collin Sexton (SG – CLE) at HOU $7,100

Sexton’s usage has increased as of late, reaching 30% or higher in three of his last four games. He has shown his ability to play 40 minutes, and while I expect him to play between 36-38, the Rockets offer a great option for a ceiling game. Cleveland played Houston on Feb. 24, a game in which Sexton scored 23 points in 38 minutes. He should see an increase in assists and rebounds tonight.

T.J. McConnell (PG – IND) at PHI $6,100

Malcolm Brogdon missed the last game with a knee injury, and McConnell played 46 minutes, posting 45.2 fantasy points. If Brogdon misses tonight’s game — he is currently questionable — McConnell is a must in your lineups, whether in GPP or cash. He can easily return 6X value or more and the 76ers have surprisingly struggled against point guards, allowing the 24th most FanDuel points per game.

Jordan Clarkson (SG – UTA) at NOP $5,900

The leading Kia Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Clarkson has been one of the more consistent producers of late. With his price staying below $6k, he consistently offers great value and tonight is no different. The Pelicans’ defense is one of the NBA’s worst and Clarkson should see the floor for 30 minutes, making him one of the better value options on the slate.

LaMarcus Aldridge (PF – SAS) vs. BKN $5,600

After missing six games, Aldridge’s first two games back were pretty solid. In his last game, he scored 30 FanDuel points in 23 minutes. He should only see an uptick in minutes, and the Nets provide a great matchup for him to return solid value. Keldon Johnson is questionable tomorrow, so Aldridge has the chance to start. If that’s the case, Aldridge will be an incredible value. Even with Johnson in, I expect him to do well.

Eric Gordon (SG – HOU) vs. CLE $5,300

If John Wall gets ruled out on the back-to-back, Eric Gordon offers the slate’s best value. Gordon isn’t exactly the most consistent player, but he produces upwards of 25 FanDuel points when the minutes are there. I see 25 fantasy points as a floor game for Gordon if Wall is out, and he has the potential to reach 40+. The Cavaliers offer a great matchup for Gordon to go off as well. Gordon would be very high-owned if no Wall but would essentially be a cash game lock.

DeAndre Jordan (C – BKN) at SAS $4,700

Keep an eye out for lineup news because Jeff Green can earn the start over Jordan, but Green is questionable as well. If Jordan does start, he is an outstanding contrarian option for tonight. There are many solid pay-up options at center tonight, so Jordan is a great way to diversify your GPP lineups. His ceiling is a bit limited as he doesn’t garner much usage, but he should return solid value and isn’t that risky.

Danuel House (SF – HOU) vs. CLE $4,500

If Wall is out, a lot more usage opens up for House. Even if Wall plays, House has carved a solid role for himself. He has started his last six games and is hovering just shy of a 20% usage rate. However, his minutes and production are inconsistent. At $4,500, he is at a nice price to allow you to spend up elsewhere.

Michael Carter-Williams (PG – ORL) vs. DAL $4,400

For any starter, $4,400 is too cheap a price. The Mavericks defense is not great and should allow MCW to reach between 5X-6X value. I don’t trust him enough to put in cash lineups, but he is a real solid leverage GPP play, as I don’t imagine Carter-Williams to garner that much ownership tonight.

Patty Mills (PG – SAS) vs. BKN $3,900

For someone who played 30 minutes last time out, $3900 is an incredible price. Mills isn’t the best producer when on the floor, at about 0.70 fantasy points per minute, but the Nets are up-tempo, which will give Mills more looks against their below-average defense. Mills should reach between 5X-6X and is viable in both cash and GPP lineups tonight.