FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Jan. 11)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Tyrese Haliburton (SAC) vs. IND: $5,400

Haliburton should be on your radar every night in DFS contests, as his price has still not caught up to his on-the-court production. Across his last three, the rookie has averaged a healthy 14.7 points, 7.3 assists, 3.7 boards and two steals. He remains a bargain for tonight’s slate.

Shooting Guard

Tyrese Maxey (PHI) vs. ATL: $5,200

With a litany of 76ers out due to health and safety protocols, Maxey stepped up for a monster game Saturday, delivering 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals for 60.4 FD points. At least five players will be out again Monday, leaving the door open for Maxey to shine once again. I’ll gladly pay the $5.2K price tag needed to roster him tonight.

Small Forward

De’Andre Hunter (ATL) vs. PHI: $6,300

Hunter has amassed at least 30 FD points in each of his last five games, averaging 20.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in that span. His price has crept up to $6.3K, but Hunter remains a value even at the salary.

Power Forward

Davis Bertans (WAS) vs. PHO: $4,600

Bertans should see additional run in the frontcourt with Thomas Bryant (ACL) out of action, and he’s got an excellent matchup. Phoenix has allowed the fifth-most threes per game (14.9) this season, including the most (18.0) across the last three games. That bodes well for the sharp-shooting specialist, Bertans, who comes in at a friendly $4.6K.

Center

Bismack Biyombo (CHA) vs. NY: $4,700

Biyombo continues to start for Charlotte, and he’s averaging 26.8 minutes per contest, his most since 2012. The Hornets’ big man finds himself in a favorable spot against the league’s worst defense at stopping opposing centers.

Moritz Wagner (WAS) vs. PHO: $4,000

With Thomas Bryant (ACL) out of action, Wagner is expected to see an uptick in minutes moving forward. He went for 13/7 across a season-high 19 minutes Sunday, and while his playing time will be tough to predict night-to-night while sharing time with Robin Lopez, Wagner has shown the ability to score and rebound productively in limited playing time. He’s worth a shot in GPPs on Monday.

