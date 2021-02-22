FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Feb. 22)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Kristaps Porzingis (PF – DAL) $7,800 vs. MEM

I project Porzingis not only to be the highest scoring power forward in tonight’s slate, but to return the best value from the position as well. I like a lot of Mavericks players tonight and their brief break should bring them back fresh. “The Unicorn” appears to be returning to his old self, averaging 1.4 fantasy points per minute over his last five games. I only see his current price tag rising, so hop on now.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SG – OKC) $7,500 vs. MIA

The Thunder offense basically runs through Gilgeous-Alexander. After coming back from injury, he hit the ground running, playing around 35 minutes with a usage rate just shy of 30% last time out. That is a sweet combination that should lead him well north of 5X vs. the Heat, who have allowed the 29th most fantasy points to shooting guards this season.

DeMarcus Cousins (C – HOU) $6,400 vs. CHI

Trade rumors have been swirling around Cousins, and he is questionable, which means there are all sorts of risks in plugging “Boogie” into your lineups tonight. What this means, however, is that his ownership should be very low as people will be skittish to play him. There’s a solid chance tomorrow is a showcase game for him before the Rockets try to shop him. Cousins is coming off a 45.6 fantasy point outing vs. Philadelphia, so he absolutely has the ability to run it back in a better matchup vs. Chicago.

Kyle Kuzma (PF – LAL)$5,700 vs. WAS

Kuzma has become a popular play since Anthony Davis went down, and I don’t see that changing tonight. In his last two games, he’s played 34 minutes and tallied 29.8 and 27.8 fantasy points. The Wizards offer a much-improved matchup, so I see Kuzma as a reliable GPP and cash play. He is on the injury report, so keep an eye out for that, but he is currently expected to play.

Kendrick Nunn (PG – MIA)$5,600 at OKC

We saw a ceiling game from Nuun last game when he went for 27 points, five boards, and three assists against the Lakers on Saturday. What I really liked about that outing is how Nunn played 39 minutes. Goran Dragic should still be out, and Tyler Herro is now questionable. Herro being ruled out would be the icing on the cake, but as it stands, Nunn is a valid GPP and cash play. His high minutes alone should give him a floor of 25 fantasy points, and we have witnessed his ceiling.

Mike Conley (PG – UTA) $5,600 vs. CHA

After missing six games, Conley returned to action Friday, recording 22 fantasy points across 25 minutes. Charlotte offers a bit better matchup than the Clippers, and I expect his minutes to see an uptick. While Conley doesn’t offer too high of a ceiling, I see him finishing with about 30 fantasy points, making him better as a cash option.

Eric Gordon (SG – HOU) $5,300 vs. CHI

Obviously, this play is dependent on Victor Oladipo remaining out. Assuming Oladipo is sidelined, Eric Gordon should stay in the starting lineup and reach 30+ minutes. His last two games played have been against the Knicks and the 76ers, so facing the Bulls will give Gordon a nice boost. Gordon is a solid GPP and cash play as he has shown his ability to reach 35+ fantasy points.

Garrett Temple (SF – CHI) $4,600 at HOU

Temple has been playing solid of late, scoring 25+ fantasy points in three of his last four games. Monitor the starting lineup, but I expect Temple to earn the start tomorrow and reach 30 minutes or more, which he has been consistently doing in his last six games. I like the pay-up options at small forward today, so I see Temple as more of a contrarian GPP play against a tougher Houston Rockets matchup.

Derrick Jones (SF – POR)$4,600 at PHO

In his past three games, Jones has posted north of 25 fantasy points. Granted, those performances were against easier matchups than Phoenix, but he has still been playing well of late and should remain in the starting lineup for tonight. He should see the floor for 30 minutes again tonight, and at $4,600, even if the 24-year-old tallies 25 fantasy points, Jones offers 5X+ value while being a contrarian option.

Maxi Kleber (PF – DAL)$3,900 vs. MEM

As a starter on a top-10 efficient offense, $3,900 is simply too cheap for Kleber. Most of the Mavs usage goes to Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, but Kleber will still see the floor for right around 27 minutes. He’s been a 0.78 fantasy points per minute player this year, so he should reach right around 5X value at 20+ points tonight.