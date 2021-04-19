FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Apr. 19)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Shake Milton (PG – PHI) $4,100

With four different 76ers currently questionable, if any of them are ruled out, especially Seth Curry or George Hill, minutes and usage will open up for Milton. The 76ers guard is due for at least 20 minutes, and in a pace-up spot against the Warriors, there will be more possessions and opportunities for Milton to tally up FanDuel points. Milton can potentially return the highest value on the slate and be used in GPP’s or cash lineups.

Tristan Thompson (C – BOS) $4,400

With Robert Williams out and a couple of players questionable, there is a lot of room for Tristan Thompson to reach his ceiling tonight. While his usage rate is far from consistent, Thompson will have to play high minutes in an excellent matchup. With the options at center available, there won’t be high ownership on the Celtics center, and he will be useful for GPP and cash lineups.

Tyler Cook (PF – DET) $3,500

With the number of injuries hitting the Pistons right now, someone has to step up. This is a bit more of a risky play, so I would recommend Cook as a GPP play only. Monitor lineup news, but I expect Cook to earn the start tonight, and the Cavaliers offer a nice matchup for him to return some value. Even if he doesn’t start, I can easily see him playing 20+ minutes and return 5.5X value. Isaiah Stewart ($4,800) is another Piston in a phenomenal spot to produce with no Mason Plumlee.

Hamidou Diallo (SG – DET) $3,500

This is another Pistons player who can return some big value, and I expect him to start. After missing the last two games, Diallo should play more than 20 minutes, and he has a ceiling of 35 points. He’s not as risky as Cook and is a bit more proven. Again, the matchup against the Cavaliers is a good one, and with Diallo at such a low price, you will have plenty of more opportunities to spend up for the big players.

Keldon Johnson (SF – SA) $4,200

Monitor Spurs lineup news, but the normal rotation should be back tomorrow. With that being said, Keldon Johnson should still earn the start. I see Johnson as more of a GPP play because his usage is not that consistent. He should still play 25+ minutes and has the capability of reaching a ceiling of 35 points.

Thaddeus Young (PF – CHI) $4,600

I’m usually not one to support Bulls fantasy players, but with Zach LaVine out, the usage of the remaining players will see a boost for the rest of the season. Thaddeus Young is who I would target as a prime candidate to reach value with his low price. The Bulls forward has been up and down up late, scoring 6.4, 28.2, and 15 FanDuel points in his respective last three games. But I am willing to take the risk here with Young, and I can see him returning 6X value against a potentially depleted Celtics lineup.

Cameron Payne (PG – PHO) $3,700

Payne has consistently been playing 20+ minutes despite not being a starter, and he’s worth the shot at $3,700. When he plays, he produces, as he has tallied at least 19 FanDuel points in four of his last five games. But he still can return extra value because, in those same five games, he’s had a 28.7 and a 32.5 fantasy point outing.

Payton Pritchard (PG – BOS) $3,600

If Jaylen Brown and/or Kemba Walker miss tonight’s game with their illnesses, Pritchard will be a fantastic play. Remember that Evan Fournier is also injured, so someone has to pick up the guard minutes, and I expect Pritchard to do just that. However, even if he does see the floor for 25+ minutes, Pritchard isn’t exactly the most guaranteed producer, so I would still only use him in GPP’s.

Bojan Bogdanovic (SF – UTA) $5,400

Considering Donovan Mitchell is out with an injury, the entire Jazz team will see a usage boost. I decided to write about Bogdanovic because he has been playing quite consistently of late, and he is another option for the always difficult small forward position to fill. He has played at least 33 minutes in each of his last four games and has produced 29+ FanDuel points in each game during that same time frame.