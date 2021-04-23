FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Apr. 23)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (SF – ATL) $7,500

With Trae Young hurt, a lot of usage opens up for the Hawks, and I expect Bogdanovic to be right there to soak it all up. Even against a tough Miami team, I feel just fine getting the Hawks sharpshooter in my GPP and cash lineups. Bogdanovic has been a 0.92 FPPM guy all season and has scored at a 0.97 FPPM rate over his last five games. He is their main scorer and will be taking many shots tonight, so be sure to find a spot for him in your lineups.

Brandon Goodwin (PG – ATL) $5,000

In a smaller sample size, Goodwin has been a 0.82 FPPM player this season. Now that he is sliding right into the starter role, I expect him to play around 35-37 minutes tonight. So as a base projection, I see Goodwin reaching 5.5X value, but he can produce higher. Goodwin’s price will only rise, so I’d recommend including him in your lineups now.

PJ Dozier (SG – DEN) $3,800

Dozier has played big minutes of late, and against a high-paced team such as Golden State, I can see him return 6X value or more. He easily holds the ability to reach 30 FanDuel points, and Dozier has scored 0.81 FPPM this season. He is a cheap option if you need a punt spot for either your GPP or cash lineup but still has the legitimate potential to produce.

Kevin Huerter (SG – ATL) $5,400

Atlanta will need to find different ways to score and may lean on Huerter to produce more so than he has at any point this season. He has reached 45 FanDuel points before, and if he gets hot, he has the capability of doing that again, especially considering the consistent rebounds and assists he tallies.

Davis Bertans (PF – WAS) $4,800

Bertans has the ability to get hot from deep and outperform against a Thunder team that represents a wonderful opportunity for him to do just that. Not only is the Thunder defense sub-par, but they also offer a pace-up spot for a team that already plays faster than anyone in the league. I expect a lot of possessions and a lot more shot opportunities for someone like Bertans.

Xavier Tillman (PF – CHI) $5,000

With Jonas Valanciunas still sidelined, I will continue to go to Xavier Tillman until his price rises beyond $6,000. In his past two games, Tillman has put up 44.3 and 31.4 FanDuel points, respectively. The game against the Nuggets did go to double-OT, but I still see him capable of playing 30+ minutes, making him viable for GPP and cash lineups.

Luguentz Dort (SF – OKC) $5,700

Now Dort is questionable for tonight’s game so obviously, be conscious of injury news because if he is out, I expect someone like Isaiah Roby to step up. In his two games before getting hurt, Dort played 30+ minutes and returned phenomenal value, tallying 45.2 and 38.8 FanDuel points. Washington offers a can’t-miss matchup for Dort and most of this OKC team, so don’t be afraid to include him in your lineups if he plays.

Kelly Olynyk (C – HOU) $5,200

Olynyk has been consistently starting since coming to the team in late March. His usage rate sits around 20%, and he offers a solid contrarian choice in your GPP lineups to fill the center slot. He is more so a GPP option as there is a clear cash candidate to fill the center position tonight.

Theo Maledon (PF – OKC) $4,600

While Maledon isn’t exactly the most consistent producer, he is in too good of a spot tonight to not mention. His minutes have been consistently around 30 minutes in his last ten games, and he has been a 0.73 FPPM producer during that same time frame. Against Washington, there will be way more opportunities for Maledon to produce, and I expect him to return 5X tomorrow.