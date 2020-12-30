FanDuel DFS NBA Strategy: Wednesday (12/30)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Kyrie Irving (BKN) vs. Hawks: $9,400

Kyrie Irving has looked fantastic on the Nets so far and is averaging 43.5 FanDuel points per game. On Sunday, the Nets showed us that they would commit to playing Irving and Kevin Durant for tons of minutes in close games, and I’m expecting a close battle between the Nets and the Hawks.

Lou Williams (LAC) vs. Trailblazers: $4,600

Williams led the Clippers in points last night (20) despite only playing 20 minutes. He’s hot and fresh against a soft Portland defense and should get some run off the bench.

Payton Pritchard (BOS) vs. Grizzlies: $3,500

Payton should see extra opportunities tonight, as Jayson Tatum is likely to get some rest after playing 40 minutes yesterday. Pritchard scored 23.5 FanDuel points in 27 minutes played last night.

Shooting Guard

Paul George (LAC) vs. Trailblazers: $7,600

Paul George can have his way vs. Portland.. especially with Kawhi Leonard’s status up in the air.

Devonte’ Graham (CHA) at Mavericks: $5,900

Devonte’ Graham has scored 33-plus FanDuel points over his last two games. He has a tougher-than-usual matchup this evening, but he logged 35 minutes in Charlotte’s upset over Brooklyn, and I expect him to see a similarly high share of the minutes tonight.

Avery Bradley (MIA) vs. Bucks: $4,000

Bradley played 24 minutes off the bench last night and finished third in points scored. He’s averaging 26.5 minutes per game so far, and if he gets that level of workload again tonight and Butler sits, I expect him to hit value at his low-end price point.

Small Forward

Jaylen Brown (BOS) vs. Grizzlies: 8,000

Jaylen Brown struggled with his shot last night, but he played only 34 minutes and will be much fresher than Jayson Tatum. Expect him to lead Boston’s offense tonight against the Grizzlies, who give up the most FanDuel points per game to opposing small forwards.

Tyler Herro (MIA) vs. Bucks: 4,500

The Miami Heat got destroyed by the Milwaukee Bucks last night, but Tyler Herro still finished with 39.1 FanDuel points in 33 minutes. If Jimmy Butler sits again, he’s a good player to target.

Donte DiVincenzo (MIL) at Heat: 4,400

DiVincenzo has hit value at this price point three times now, and he just scored 26.2 FanDuel points against the Heats in only 19 minutes. He’ll be fresher than some of Milwaukee’s other key pieces, like Jrue Holiday, who played a team-high 26 minutes.

Power Forward

John Collins (ATL) at Nets: 6,800

The Nets rank 23rd against opposing power forwards, and John Collins should do a lot of damage in Atlanta’s offense. We haven’t seen a ceiling game from him yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen tonight.

Keldon Johnson (SAS) vs. Lakers: 5,800

Keldon has gotten off to a strong start this year, as he’s averaging 34 FDPPG, and the Lakers give up the 22nd-most FDPPG to power forwards.

Brandon Clarke (MEM) at Celtics: 4,600

Brandon Clarke had a featured role in Memphis’ upset win over the Nets, as he totaled 30.4 FanDuel points in 29 minutes. With both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson sidelined, expect Clarke to get plenty of extra usage moving forward.

Center

Bismack Biyombo (CHA) at Mavericks: 4,600

I like spending down at the center position tonight, and Bismack Biyombo is the most expensive of my value plays at the position. He’ll take on a Mavs defense that’s giving up the 18th-most FDPPG to opposing centers, and he should continue to see starter’s minutes with Cody Zeller hurt.

Daniel Thies (BOS) vs. Grizzlies: 3,900

Yes, the Celtics added Tristan Thompson in the offseason, but he just played 27 minutes in the first part of Boston’s back-to-back, his most for the team to date. The Celtics may limit his minutes — or rest him entirely — against the Grizzlies, and that should free up some opportunities for Daniel Thies.

Dwight Powell (DAL) vs. Hornets: 3,800

Dwight Powell remains Dallas’ starting center and should continue to get plenty of work with fellow big Kristaps Porzingis sidelined. The Hornets give up the most FDPPG to opposing centers, too, which certainly helps his case. While Willie Cauley-Stein will also get some minutes, Powell out-worked him in both of Dallas’ non-blowout games.

