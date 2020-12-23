FanDuel DFS Values of the Night: December 23

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Luka Doncic (DAL) vs. Suns: $11,400

Luka Doncic will have his work cut out for him with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, but he should exploit Phoenix’s vulnerable defense. He averaged 51.8 FanDuel points per game last season.

Ja Morant (MEM) vs. SA: $7,800

A high posted total? Check (it’s at 231.5). A lack of depth? Check. Bottom-five defense? Check. Fire up Ja Morant.

Darius Garland (CLE) vs. CHA: $4,400

He’s a starter in a banged-up offense (see: Kevin Love). Darius Garland is a volume-based bargain play, but you’re probably better off spending up at the position.

Shooting Guard

Devin Booker (PHO) vs. DAL: $8,400

I’m targeting lots of Mavs and Suns in the game with the slate’s highest posted total (237). Devin Booker is a safe play to post tons of points. He averaged 26.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.25 rebounds against Dallas last year.

Dillon Brooks (MEM) vs. SA: $5,100

As with Morant, Dillon Brooks should benefit from the injuries surrounding him. He averaged 28.8 points per game over his last 10 appearances.

Luguentz Dort (OKC) at HOU: $3,900

Luguentz Dort flashed upside late last season. He finished with 4x his FanDuel price in six of his last 10 games. Now that CP3 is gone, he’ll get more run, too.

Small Forward

Jaylen Brown (BOS) vs. MIL: $7,500

The Celtics won’t have Gordon Hayward or Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown was better than Jayson Tatum against the Bucks last year. He posted 22 points and 4.0 rebounds against them in his one appearance; Tatum averaged 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds across his three games. Brown is also $2.3k cheaper than Tatum.

Dorian Finney-Smith (DAL) at POR: $4,200

Dorian Finney-Smith had a solid preseason and will get lots of run with Porzingis out.

Kyle Anderson (MEM) vs. SA: $3,800

Kyle Anderson is another Grizzly in an exploitable matchup. Jaren Jackson Jr’s injury opens the door for him to play more minutes, but I’d only roll with him if you’re absolutely punting this position.

Power Forward

Pascal Siakam (TOR) vs. NO: $8,000

With Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol gone — two of Toronto’s other top-three rebounders — Pascal Siakam should have more opportunities to post boards. That’s not the end-all, be-all, but at the start of a new season, there’s some upside here.

Bojan Bogdanovic (UTH) at POR: $4,600

The Blazers ranked 28th in defensive efficiency last year. Bojan Bogdanovic and the feasted in the preseason and will keep feasting against Portland.

De’Andre Hunter (ATL) at CHI: $3,800

Deandre Hunter got plenty of run in the preseason. He didn’t always do much with his minutes, but he’s not a bad volume-based upside play if you’re really looking to save money at the position.

Center

Deandre Ayton (PHO) vs. DAL: $7,600

Deandre Ayton is a great target against the Porzingis-less Mavs. He averaged 39.3 FanDuel points per game last year. He averaged 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds against Dallas last year. Those numbers aren’t the best, but they’re also deflated by a game that Ayton fouled himself out of early.

Dwight Powell (DAL) at PHO: $4,700

If you don’t like Ayton, Dwight Powell will benefit from Porzingis’ absence more directly. He averaged 19.3 minutes per game in the preseason but certainly isn’t a risk-free play.

Aron Baynes (TOR) vs. NO: $4,200

Aron Baynes will replace Marc Gasol as Toronto’s center. Gasol averaged 23.6 FanDuel points per game last year. That said, it’s always risky to start anyone making their first start on a new team.

Read more from FantasyPros to help you prep your DFS lineups tonight.