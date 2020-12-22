FanDuel DFS Values of the Night: December 22

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Patrick Beverly (LAC) vs. Lakers: $4,200

Tonight’s slate of point guards is ridiculously top-heavy, meaning you’ll want to play one (or both) of Stephen Curry and/or Kyrie Irving in addition to a cheaper option. The two players you can reasonably spend down on here are Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley, but Beverley comes in over $1,000 cheaper. He’s not an adept scorer, but he can sometimes stuff the stat sheet with defensive numbers and assists to bolster his fantasy value.

Shooting Guard

Spencer Dinwiddie (BKN) vs. Warriors: $5,200

After a huge 2019-20 season, it’s a new world for Dinwiddie, who will have to contend with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for usage. Still, Dinwiddie should see plenty of minutes as Brooklyn’s starting two guard, and with a great matchup against Golden State on tap, Dinwiddie is a fine value at just $5.2K.

Dennis Schroder (LAL) vs. Clippers: $5,000

Schroder will start the season in the Lakers’ starting lineup, where he’s poised to be a consistent factor on offense. The veteran guard averaged 18.9 points with the Thunder last season – the second-highest mark of his career. In 65 games played in 2019-20, Schroder scored at least 20 points in 35 of them. He’s got plenty of offensive upside, and with the Clippers’ defense likely honed in on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Schroder should get his share of opportunities in the season opener.

Luke Kennard (LAC) vs. Lakers: $4,000

If you’re looking to really set your lineups apart, Kennard could provide some high-quality scoring off the bench. It’s clear the Clippers have a plan for him after signing him to a 4-year/$64 million extension earlier in the week.

Small Forward

Nicolas Batum (LAC) vs. Lakers: $3,500

Batum latched on with the Clippers and figures to see some regular minutes off the bench this season. He could be in line for a starting role for the season opener, as Marcus Morris (knee) is questionable. If Batum is given the spot start, he makes a fine salary-saving option for tonight’s slate.

Joe Harris (BKN) vs. Warriors: $4,300

Harris will be back with Brooklyn in a starting roll after re-upping with the squad in the offseason. The Virginia product had the best season of his career in 2019-20 when he averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 triples, and 2.1 assists. His role will likely decline with Irving and Durant back in the fold, but Harris can heat up from downtown with the best of them. If you’re looking to save some coin and get some scoring upside, Harris is your man.

Power Forward

Eric Paschall (GSW) vs. Nets: $4,900

Draymond Green is officially out tonight, and Paschall should be in Golden State’s starting lineup, where he makes an excellent value play. He excelled as a rookie last season and averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 boards, and 1.7 dimes across 26 starts.

Serge Ibaka (LAC) vs. Lakers: $5,500

Ibaka will open the season as the Clippers’ starting center, but he gets the benefit of PF eligibility on FanDuel. The matchup with the Lakers isn’t an especially favorable one, but if Marcus Morris is forced to miss this one, opportunities should abound in the Clippers’ frontcourt.

Center

Jarrett Allen (BKN) vs. Warriors: $4,800

The highest priced center on tonight’s slate is just $5,100, so there are plenty of values to be had. Montrezl Harrell should be a popular choice at that price, but we’ll pivot to two cheaper options. First up, it’s Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn’s reasonably-priced starting center. He averaged career highs in points, rebounds, and assists last season, and he finished the season strong by averaging 12.6 points, 13.9 boards, and 1.9 blocks across his final seven games. Allen’s got a great matchup with Golden State’s soft frontcourt defense (that will be without Draymond Green tonight), and he makes an excellent play at just $4.8K.

Marc Gasol (LAL) vs. Clippers: $3,800

The Lakers figure to give both Harrell and Marc Gasol meaningful minutes this season, and at just $3.8K, Gasol makes an interesting, low-cost option who probably won’t be highly rostered. He’s in the twilight of his career, but the veteran can still make an impact across the board with his ability to score, rebound, facilitate, and score from long range.

Read more from FantasyPros to help you prep your DFS lineups tonight.