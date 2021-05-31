2021 NBA Playoffs

Every Gone Fishin' from the 2021 NBA playoffs

Take a look at every “Gone Fishin’ ” segment on Inside the NBA from the 2021 playoffs.

From NBA.com Staff

The 2021 playoffs are well underway and the “Inside The NBA” crew has a watchful eye on every playoff series. But as teams see their playoff runs come to an end, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson give the traditional “Gone Fishin’ ” send-off that has been a staple of “Inside The NBA” for years.

Here’s a look at every “Gone Fishin’ ” segment from the 2021 playoffs.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are sent fishin for the 2020-21 season.

New Orleans Pelicans & Golden State Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors are sent fishin' for the 2020-21 season.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are sent fishin' for the 2020-21 season.

San Antonio Spurs & Indiana Pacers

The San Antonio Spurs are sent fishin' for the 2020-21 season.

