Enjoy League Pass games with fellow fans in the NBA Watch Party

Just when you thought watching basketball games couldn’t get any better, League Pass unveils the NBA Watch Party!

What’s an NBA Watch Party? The best way to watch the game we all love with family, friends and other fans of the NBA in real-time. Share the action together and don’t miss a play.

How does it work? It’s simple. All you have to do is click “Start Watch Party” on your desktop browser. Pick how you want to watch the game, enter your display name and click start.

Next, allow access to your camera and mic and now you’re ready to launch your own private NBA Watch Party. Then, share the link to have others join or you can join someone else’s NBA Watch Party.

Enjoy all of the exciting action, while chopping it up with other fans about the latest dunk or game-winning play.

Also, don’t forget to check out NBA HooperVision with Quentin Richardson and Jamal Crawford on call for Friday’s Jazz-Hornets broadcast on NBA League Pass (7 p.m. ET).