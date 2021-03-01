Draymond Green exits Warriors-Lakers with left ankle sprain

Draymond Green rolls his ankle

Draymond Green’s superb month of February was interrupted on Sunday when a sprained left ankle forced him to exit Golden State’s 117-91 loss to the Lakers. The veteran forward left the contest in the second quarter having logged six points and two assists in 12 minutes of action. He did not return.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Green didn’t think the injury was serious.

Green entered the night averaging 6.8 points, 11.3 assists, and 8.0 rebounds in February. His versatile resurgence has played a key role in the Warriors (19-16) remaining above .500 and well within playoff contention.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report