DraftKings and FanDuel NBA DFS: Thursday, June 2

Stephen Curry and Golden State host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Here we are! It’s been a long road to get to this point, but we’re finally down to the final two teams. These are the clubs that many people expected to see a few weeks back, but it’s been a long road to get to this point. Boston had to battle seven games against the Miami Heat to get to this point, while Golden State took care of business against Dallas in just five games.

Injury Report

Core Plays

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $10,600 DraftKings, $16,000 FanDuel

Tatum has been on the brink of superstardom for some time now, but it feels like he’s finally there. His playmaking ability is what’s really taken his game to another level, averaging 27.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his last four games. That has led to JT scoring at least 51 DK points in eight of his previous 11 games. He’s also scored at least 43 fantasy points in 10 of those, and he’s simply the safest option on the board. He’s walloped the Warriors recently, too, scoring at least 49 DK points in each of their last three meetings.

Cash Game Considerations

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $10,200 DraftKings, $15,500 FanDuel

The first thing you need to do is put Tatum in your lineup and then Curry. These two need to be locked in every lineup because they will carry their clubs in this series. Chef Curry has been doing that for weeks, scoring at least 38 DraftKings points in 14 of his last 15 games. He’s also flirting with a 50-point average in that span, seeing an increase in nearly every usage metric. Curry has also crushed the Celtics over the last two years, averaging 38.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

GPP Targets

Robert Williams (PF/C – BOS): $6,200 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

Rob-Will will be tough to trust with his workload, but he’s also one of the best GPP players out there. The big man had a breakout year this season, averaging 30 DraftKings points per game. He’s simply one of the best per-minute producers around, and he could go nuts if he plays 30 minutes. We love that he had a small break between these two series because that gave him some extra time to get healthy. If he plays that much and provides his usual 1.3 DK points per minute, Rob-Will would be a lock in every optimal lineup.

Otto Porter (SF/PF – GSW): $4,000 DraftKings, $7,500 FanDuel

Porter has been practicing this week, and it looks like he’s ready to return to the rotation. This guy has been a stud when he’s healthy, averaging 20 DK points per game across 21 minutes a night in the regular season. Porter has actually scored at least 19 DK points in the six games before getting injured, posting a 25-point average in that span. That alone would be huge from such a cheap player, and he posted even better averages in the two series before getting injured.

Value Plays

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $7,600 DraftKings, $12,500 FanDuel

Many people look at Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the best players for Boston, but Big Al might be their most valuable player. Horford has at least 29 DK points in 11 of his last 13 games, providing a 37-point average in that span. He’s done that damage with limited scoring, stuffing the stat sheet at ease. The center position is one spot you can exploit the Warriors, too, with Al scoring at least 41 fantasy points in four of his last six matchups with Golden State.

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $7,400 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel

Boston sends out a big lineup with Williams and Horford, so Looney should continue dominating the paint. The big man has at least 26 DraftKings points in five of his last six games, generating a 31-point average in that span. That’s one of the best stretches of his career, and we love the fact that he’s playing nearly 30 minutes a night. He averaged almost 35 fantasy points per game when playing 29 or more minutes in the regular season, and if he does that, Loon will be one of the best values on the board!

Advantageous Pricing

