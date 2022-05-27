DraftKings and FanDuel NBA DFS: Friday, May 27

Game 5 was a competitive one between these two teams, but Boston was able to grab a 13-point win. They took care of business with their defense, holding Miami to 80 points on 32 percent from the field and 16 percent from 3-point range. That obviously won’t get it done, and it will be tough for the Heat here.

Injury Report

Core Plays

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $11,000 DraftKings, $16,000 FanDuel

Tatum is well on his way to the new Larry Bird Trophy. That award is given to the best player in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Tatum has undoubtedly been that. The perennial All-Star has at least 43 DraftKings points in eight of his last nine games, posting a 47-point average in that span. That’s hard to avoid with many of the Miami players struggling, making Tatum the safest play on the board. He flirted with a triple-double in Game 5 despite struggling with his shot, and he’s doing everything for this offense right now.

Cash Game Considerations

Jimmy Butler (SF/PF – MIA): $10,200 DraftKings, $15,000 FanDuel

Butler has been terrible over the last three games, but it’s strange to see this price drop with the way he was playing before that. The All-Star was averaging 54 DraftKings points per game in these playoffs before that most recent stretch, and it’s hard to overlook production like that from such a talented player. The simple fact is, this is an elimination game for Jimmy, and this guy will not go down without a fight. Many of you will be scared to use him, but he should be the second player in your lineup after Tatum.

GPP Targets

Robert Williams (PF/C – BOS): $6,800 DraftKings, $11,500 FanDuel

Williams was one of the best GPP plays during the regular season, providing some of the best per-minute averages that we’ve ever seen. The big man is averaging nearly 1.3 DK points per minute for his career, finishing the regular season with a 34-point average. Injuries have kept him down, but six points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks across 27 minutes in Game 5 is an encouraging sign. As long as Rob-Will gets 25-30 minutes, he should never be this cheap with his stat-stuffing abilities.

Duncan Robinson (SG/SF – MIA): $3,000 DraftKings, $7,500 FanDuel

Max Strus was horrid in Game 5, and it looks like Duncan might recapture the role that was once his. Robinson was the sharpshooter for Miami before Strus broke out last month, but Robinson got most of that run in Game 5. He took 12 shots across 27 minutes, and as long as he’s doing that, Duncan should never be this affordable. This has proven to be one of the best shooters around, and a hot night could keep him on the floor for 30 minutes. He was doing that a ton in the regular season, and using him might be an excellent way to separate yourself from the pack if Miami decides to switch up their starting lineup.

Value Plays

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $8,200 DraftKings, $13,000 FanDuel

It’s strange to call Horford a value play, but he’s been the best per-dollar player in this series. The big man has scored at least 29 DK points in 10 of his last 11 games, generating a 38-point average in that span. That’s unbelievable from a player in this price range, and he’s destroying Miami on both ends of the floor. It will be tough to fit in Tatum, Butler and Horford, but that’s been the winning lineup for many of these single-game slates.

P.J. Tucker (SF/PF – MIA): $4,400 DraftKings, $8,500 FanDuel

Tucker plays harder than almost anyone in the NBA, making him tough to fade for DFS. The defensive stud is being priced like a bench player, but he’s playing 30 minutes a game in this series. He’s also scored at least 29 DK points in four of his last seven games, and that has earned him a spot in the optimal lineup in each of those. You need cheap guys to fit in Butler, Tatum and Horford. Tucker is easily the best value out there in this price range.

Advantageous Pricing

