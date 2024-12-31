Kings rally past Mavs to give Doug Christie his 1st win as interim coach

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doug Christie took over as the interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings amid a season-long losing streak, fans booing the team off their home court and questions surrounding the decision to fire Mike Brown, who led the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 16 years in 2023

Christie got his first win at the helm on Monday with a 110-100 win over the Mavericks, a victory that meant just as much to the team’s season as it did to him personally. It wasn’t particularly easy, with the Kings falling behind by 18 points early to a Dallas team missing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

In the huddle, Christie told his players, “You’re getting close.” He cited a Bob Marley lyric about taking a bucket to the well and not knowing when the bottom will fall out. After the Kings picked up a couple of technical fouls in the second half, Christie stressed to his players that they shouldn’t allow the referees to derail the game plan.

They responded, closing the third quarter on a 17-2 run and snapping a six-game losing streak to give the 15-year NBA veteran his first win since taking over the Kings.

“Are we going to still struggle from time to time?” Christie said. “Yes, but the good will needed to happen to show that lot of things that we talk about — we’re able to do. Now, we need to do it with the consistency, the intensity and the violent aggression, in my opinion, that needs to be there to win games at this level.”

Domantas Sabonis, who had 17 points and 16 rebounds, said that seeing Christie get his first win was “really cool.”

“We’ve spent three summers now with him,” Sabonis said. “He works his butt off and just to see him installing what he believes in the guys, and the guys reacting that quickly to it is awesome.”

Being an NBA head coach, even with the interim tag, hasn’t yet sunk in for Christie. He had been busy with assistant coaching and scouting duties ahead of getting the promotion, planning to catch up on some sleep when the team was in Los Angeles over the weekend. Instead, he found himself at the helm against the Lakers, subsisting on 90-minute naps.