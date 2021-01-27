Top Stories

Donovan Mitchell enters concussion protocol, ruled out vs. Mavs

Jazz guard sidelined after showing symptoms of a possible concussion.

From NBA.com News Services

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchel will miss Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after entering the league’s concussion protocol.

“His first symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred this morning after the game against the New York Knicks last night,” the team said in a statement.

The Jazz enter Wednesday’s contest on a league-high nine-game win streak.

Mitchell — averaging 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists — will continue to be monitored by team officials as he goes through concussion protocol.

