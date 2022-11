NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 7 at FedExForum.