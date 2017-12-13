Nikola Jokic may return to lineup vs. Boston Celtics

The Denver Nuggets have been getting by without prized free-agent addition Paul Millsap since Nov. 22. That’s when they got word he needed wrist surgery and would miss several months. Days later, center Nikola Jokic went down with a badly sprained left ankle and hasn’t been back in the lineup since.

Denver has gone 3-3 since losing Jokic on Nov. 30 and there may be good news on the horizon for it as he could return tonight against the Boston Celtics (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass). Nuggets coach Michael Malone wasn’t ready to declare Jokic set to play, but as Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports, the big man’s comeback seems to be just around the corner: