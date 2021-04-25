Top Stories

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton out indefinitely with 'significant' hamstring strain

The guard was injured on a drive to the basket during Friday's loss at Golden State.

From NBA.com Staff

The Nuggets are without roughly 34 points with injuries to starting guards Will Barton and Jamal Murray.

Already without star guard Jamal Murray for the rest of the season, the Denver Nuggets took another blow with what coach Michael Malone described as a “pretty significant” hamstring strain that will sideline starting guard Will Barton indefinitely.

Barton was hurt on a drive to the basket during Friday’s 118-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors. A nine-year veteran, he’s averaging 12.7 points in 56 appearances for the Nuggets, including 52 starts. His injury follows Murray’s torn ACL on April 4, leaving the Nuggets without both their starting guards as they battle for position atop the Western Conference S=standings.

Malone provided Barton’s status report before Saturday’s home game against the Houston Rockets.

Barton said via Twitter that Nuggets fans “ain’t seen the last” of him this season.

