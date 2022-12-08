Dejounte Murray (ankle) leaves game vs. Knicks

Update: New developments of this story have been moved here.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks with a sprained left ankle in the first quarter.

Murray suffered his injury 3 1/2 minutes into the game and added another injured player to Atlanta’s mix. He got up limping after suffering the injury and did not return the rest of the game. Officially, he logged 3:34, going 2-for-2 from the line before his injury sidelined him.

The Hawks entered Wednesday’s game already without forwards John Collins and De’Andre Hunter and wound up trailing by as many as 28 points to suffer their fifth loss in seven games.

Per Lauren Williams of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said after the game that Murray had some swelling in the injury but would not provide further details on it. The Hawks have not said if Murray will play in Friday’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass).

“Obviously we were trying to figure out a rhythm with Dejounte, and with guys being in and out right now it’s tough,” Hawks star guard Trae Young said. “But we’ve just got to fight through this time and whenever we get everybody back we’ll be really good.”

Murray, an All-Star last season with the San Antonio Spurs, is in the midst of his first season with the Hawks. He is averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.2% overall and 36.6% on 3-pointers.

He and Young are a crucial part to the Hawks remaining in the thick of the Eastern Conference chase. Atlanta (13-12) is currently fifth in the East and trails the Milwaukee Bucks by 5 1/2 games for the No. 2 spot but is also just two games ahead of the Miami Heat (11-14) for No. 10 in the East.

After playing the Nets on Friday, the Hawks return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 11 before playing three straight games on the road.

