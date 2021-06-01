Wizards' Davis Bertans (calf) reportedly out 4-6 weeks

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will be sidelined approximately 4-6 weeks with a grade 2 strain in his right calf, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The veteran sharp-shooter exited Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.

An MRI reveals a grade 2 calf strain for Wizards F Davis Bertans, source tells ESPN. He will need 4-to-6 weeks for a recovery. Washington is down another key player as they face elimination vs. Sixers in Game 5. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2021

The 28-year-old Bertans scored 15 points in 23 minutes, including a 3-for-6 showing from 3-point range. After signing a multi-year extension with Washington last November, the 6-foot-10 forward saw his shooting efficiency and playing time drop in the 2020-21 season.

Bertans’ production took a turn for the worse in the Wizards’ first-round series with top-seeded Philadelphia. He shot just 35% overall (including 29.4% from 3) in Games 1-3, all losses.

Washington’s victory coincided with an injury to 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, who also exited Game 4 due right knee soreness. Game 5 will take place in Philadelphia on Wednesday (7 ET, NBA TV).