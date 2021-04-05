D'Angelo Russell set to return vs. Kings after missing 26 games

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell will return to the floor against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the team confirmed.

The former All-Star guard has been out since Feb. 8 as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Russell averaged 19.3 points and 5.1 assists over the first 20 games of the season.

His return to the lineup comes on the same day the Timberwolves announced that guard Malik Beasley will be out 4-6 weeks with a left hamstring injury.