D'Angelo Russell set to return vs. Kings after missing 26 games

The Timberwolves guard underwent left knee surgery in early February.

From NBA.com News Services

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists over 20 games this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell will return to the floor against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the team confirmed.

The former All-Star guard has been out since Feb. 8 as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

His return to the lineup comes on the same day the Timberwolves announced that guard Malik Beasley will be out 4-6 weeks with a left hamstring injury.

