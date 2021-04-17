Damian Lillard sits out Blazers-Spurs game with strained hamstring

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damian Lillard sat out the Blazers-Spurs showdown Friday night due to a strained right hamstring.

Lillard began experiencing discomfort in his hamstring during practice Thursday and it did not improve Friday.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said Lillard sat as a precaution but was unsure if the six-time All-Star would be available for Sunday’s game at Charlotte.

Without Lillard, the Blazers overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Pelicans 107-106. CJ McCollum lead the way with 29 points and Norman Powell added 24, including go-ahead layup with 22.8 seconds remaining.

“To get a win without Dame was very important,” Stotts said. “The way we came back, down 16, was important. To find a way to finish a game was important. So, I think there was a lot of positives to take from this game.”

Lillard is averaging 28.7 points and 7.7 assists in 52 games. He has missed only two games this season, including the Trail Blazers’ victory over the Orlando Magic on March 26 after banging knees with Dallas’ Josh Richardson in a previous game.