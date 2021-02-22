Top Stories

Damian Lillard, James Harden named NBA Players of the Week

Check out the performances from both players during Week 9.

Official release

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Damian Lillard

Blazers 115, Thunder 104 (Feb. 16)

31 points (12-25 FG, 5-14 3P), 7 rebounds, 10 assists

> Video Box Score

Blazers 126, Pelicans 124  (Feb. 17)

43 points (14-28 FG, 7-16 3P), 4 rebounds, 16 assists

> Video Box Score

Wizards 118, Blazers 111 (Feb. 20)

35 points (10-30 FG, 7-17 3P), 6 rebounds, 12 assists

> Video Box Score

Lillard clutch in Blazers win

Damian Lillard tied a career-high with 16 assists while also dropping 43 points on the Pelicans.

James Harden

Nets 136, Kings 126 (Feb. 15)

29 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3P), 13 rebounds, 14 assists

> Video Box Score

Nets 128, Suns 124 (Feb. 16)

38 points (14-22 FG, 5-11 3P), 7 rebounds, 11 assists

> Video Box Score

Nets 109, Lakers 98 (Feb. 18)

23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3P), 5 rebounds, 11 assists

> Video Box Score

Nets 112, Clippers 108 (Feb. 21)

37 points (13-25 FG, 4-9 3P), 11 rebounds, 7 assists

> Video Box Score

Harden lights up Lakers

James Harden goes off for 23 points, 11 assists, and 5 rebounds in the win against the Lakers.

