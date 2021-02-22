Top Stories
Damian Lillard, James Harden named NBA Players of the Week
Check out the performances from both players during Week 9.
Official release
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Damian Lillard
Blazers 115, Thunder 104 (Feb. 16)
31 points (12-25 FG, 5-14 3P), 7 rebounds, 10 assists
Blazers 126, Pelicans 124 (Feb. 17)
43 points (14-28 FG, 7-16 3P), 4 rebounds, 16 assists
Wizards 118, Blazers 111 (Feb. 20)
35 points (10-30 FG, 7-17 3P), 6 rebounds, 12 assists
James Harden
Nets 136, Kings 126 (Feb. 15)
29 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3P), 13 rebounds, 14 assists
Nets 128, Suns 124 (Feb. 16)
38 points (14-22 FG, 5-11 3P), 7 rebounds, 11 assists
Nets 109, Lakers 98 (Feb. 18)
23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3P), 5 rebounds, 11 assists
Nets 112, Clippers 108 (Feb. 21)
37 points (13-25 FG, 4-9 3P), 11 rebounds, 7 assists