Damian Lillard becomes fastest Portland Trail Blazer to score 10,000 career points

From NBA Twitter and media reports

With a nifty layup in the first quarter against the Raptors, Damian Lillard became fastest player in Portland Trail Blazers history to reach 10,000 career points.

Lillard need 441 games to reach the milestone. The previous franchise record was 500 games (Clyde Drexler).

In reaching the milestone, Lillard joined LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant as the only active players to score 10,000 points in their first six seasons.

Minutes later, Lillard passed Jim Paxson (10,003) for sixth place of the Blazers’ all-time scoring list. He now trails only Jerome Kersey (10,067), Cliff Robinson (10,405), Terry Porter (11,330), LaMarcus Aldridge (12,562) and Drexler (18,040).

