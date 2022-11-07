CrunchTime shows the top NBA moments of the night as they happen

Even the world’s biggest NBA junkie would have a hard time keeping up with all of the great action during Monday’s 30-team, 15-game extravaganza. Don’t fret, though. CrunchTime has it covered.

What is CrunchTime? Imagine watching the best parts of your favorite television shows without commercials and without having to lift the remote.

CrunchTime allows fans in the U.S. and Canada to do an exclusive whip around the NBA from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. Whether it’s a big block, a crucial 3-pointer, or a game-ending 12-3 run, CrunchTime will be there for the pivotal moment of the game.

NBA CrunchTime is free on the NBA App for all viewers, even if you’re not subscribed to NBA League Pass.

Every team. Every game. All for FREE. All 30 NBA teams will be in action with 15 games on Monday (11/7) available for free on the new NBA App, with matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart! Download the NBA App: https://t.co/u5Rhjxh4Hj pic.twitter.com/JldiAY33xP — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

It is hosted by Jared Greenberg and NBA TV analyst Channing Frye. The duo will guide you through the live look-ins of every game, especially during games that are close.

Greenberg is tasked with knowing everything that is going on during the games. He must also know as much as possible about every player.

“I’m going to drink a lot of caffeine throughout the day,” Greenberg said. “I’ve been prepping, literally for days for this. I feel like we have put together an incredible behind-the-scenes staff that is really awesome to help support us. It’s been our mantra since Day 1. Show the biggest moments of the night as they are happening live. I prepare my butt off, finding the storylines, the interesting things, but my hope is I don’t have to use any of my preparation. What happens on the court, between the lines, we’re going to bring that to the viewer, to the fans.”

It seems like CrunchTime was created for events like Monday night. The entire league is in action because nobody is playing Tuesday on Election Day.

“There is no question, the better the games are, the more exciting the show can be,” Greenberg said. “If we can get 6 or 7 or 8 of the 15 games to go down to the wire, that would be fantastic, but I want people to see that we have a show that doesn’t need a buzzer-beater to provide great content.”

NBA CrunchTime is free on the NBA App for all viewers, even if they don’t subscribe to NBA League Pass.

“If you’re a fan of fantasy basketball, and you got your entire roster going tonight. We’re going to be a place where you can track your entire roster and how your guys are performing,” Greenberg said. “Also, what we’re doing is following the betting lines. We’re providing for people for whatever floats your boat for following the night. We don’t shove the gambling stuff down your throat, but if you’re looking for it, we’re going to have it there for you.”

As a former NBA player, Frye is able to provide a different take on the action.

“If a guy is going off, Channing is going to break down why a guy is going off,” Greenberg said. “If a defense is playing well, he will put on his analyst cap and find a way to tell you why.”

In a day and age where basketball fans want immediate results, CrunchTime has you covered.

“This show has been my passion project for the past six or seven years,” Greenberg said. “I’m so excited, I can’t even contain myself that we finally have a schedule that is completely conducive to what this show can be. We aren’t going to get this type of schedule every night. I want to show everyone a different way of watching and consuming basketball.

“Whatever type of fan you are, we’re the spot for you,” Greenberg said. “If you care about fantasy, we’re the spot for you. If you care about watching your favorite player or team, we’re going to update that. If you care about betting, we appeal to you, too. We cater to every NBA fan tonight. There has been no better NBA night ever, than what we’re going to have tonight.”