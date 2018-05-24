2018 Playoffs | East Finals: Celtics (2) vs. Cavaliers (4)

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says rotation thrown off due to Celtics rookie getting DNP

From NBA media reports

There was a head scratching moment after Wednesday night’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In his postgame press conference, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was asked if something was “out of whack” with his rotation.

Lue said the Celtics “threw (them) for a loop” when they benched rookie Semi Ojeleye.

Kyle Korver was impacted by the Celtics’ decision only played 18 minutes and getting seven points in the Boston Celtics’ 96-83 victory.

In the first four games of the series, the 37-year old sharp shooter averaged 22.2 minutes per game, including a high of 25 minutes in the Cavaliers’ Game 4 victory. Korver also had 14 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in that game.

