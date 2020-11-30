City Edition Jerseys

Chicago Bulls: Touch The Clouds

This season’s Nike NBA Chicago Bulls City Edition Jersey is inspired by the Chicago’s first skyscrapers, built as a testament to how tough and unstoppable the people of Chicago truly are.

Art deco design details are present, inspired by the architecture that forever changed modern city skylines.

