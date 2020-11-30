Atlanta Hawks: The South Has Something To Say

Much like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself, the new rendition of the 2020-21 Nike NBA Atlanta Hawks City Edition Jersey is far too bold to be ignored.

His speech wasn’t simply about dreaming, but about sending the message that only unity can prevail. Insignia inspired by his regal attire is present to compliment the windowpane side panel along the shorts, representing his spiritual beginnings in Atlanta. Gold trimming celebrates

Dr. King's impact and excellence. This young Hawks team stands together, representing a future of which ATL can be proud.

