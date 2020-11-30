City Edition Jerseys

Atlanta Hawks: The South Has Something To Say

Much like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself, the new rendition of the 2020-21 Nike NBA Atlanta Hawks City Edition Jersey is far too bold to be ignored.

 

Much like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself, the new rendition of the 2020-21 Nike NBA Atlanta Hawks City Edition Jersey is far too bold to be ignored.

His speech wasn’t simply about dreaming, but about sending the message that only unity can prevail. Insignia inspired by his regal attire is present to compliment the windowpane side panel along the shorts, representing his spiritual beginnings in Atlanta. Gold trimming celebrates

Dr. King’s impact and excellence. This young Hawks team stands together, representing a future of which ATL can be proud. Shop Now

Hawks’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.