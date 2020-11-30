City Edition Jerseys

Orlando Magic: Magic Anthem

The new City Edition jersey is a modern blend of our region’s roots in orange and the teams’ classic look.

The pinstripes and stars that have always been symbols of the Magic meet the bright future of tomorrow in this bold design.

It’s vibrant and inspirational, bursting with hope. It’s where the Magic of nostalgia and dreams come together, and what makes this city the ultimate destination to visit or live. That’s Orlando. That’s Magic. The community and team, together. Shop Now

