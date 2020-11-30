City Edition Jerseys
Milwaukee Bucks: Great Lakes Of Unity
Water’s one of nature’s most powerful forces. So it’s only right that it inspires one of the league’s most mighty teams.
Water’s one of nature’s most powerful forces. So it’s only right that it inspires one of the league’s most mighty teams.
The 2020-21 Nike NBA Milwaukee Bucks City Edition Jersey takes design inspiration from the three local rivers that feed into the Great Lake Michigan. Forever a central meeting place, each river unites to shape the city much like the team with championship aspirations. Shop Now