Chicago Bulls sign Stanley Johnson, 3 others

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls signed former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson on Wednesday.

They also announced deals with free agent forwards Tyler Cook and Alize Johnson and guards Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson.

Stanley Johnson averaged 6.2 points for Detroit, New Orleans and Toronto since the Pistons drafted him with the eighth overall pick in 2015. He averaged 4.4 in 61 games for Toronto last season — his second with the Raptors.

Cook averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over two seasons with Cleveland, Denver, Brooklyn and Detroit. Alize Johnson averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in three seasons with Indiana and Brooklyn. Thomas averaged 4.0 points over two seasons with Toronto and Utah, and Thompson went undrafted out of Oregon State this year.

