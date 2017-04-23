Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo fined $25K for attempting to trip Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $25,000 for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, it was announced Sunday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter of the Bulls’ 104-87 loss to the Celtics on April 21 at United Center.