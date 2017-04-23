Playoffs 2017: East First Round -- Celtics (1) vs. Bulls (8)

Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo fined $25K for attempting to trip Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder

Official release

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $25,000 for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, it was announced Sunday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter of the Bulls’ 104-87 loss to the Celtics on April 21 at United Center.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.