Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen suffers right elbow sprain, out six to eight weeks

The Bulls could be without one of their foundational players for up to two months.

The franchise announced that Lauri Markkanen, a 2017-18 All-Rookie First Team forward, will miss at least six weeks with a high-grade lateral elbow sprain. Chicago said 21-year-old suffered the injury during practice on Thursday.

INJURY UPDATE: Lauri Markkanen sustained a right elbow injury in practice yesterday. He underwent an MRI today that showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain. Markkanen is estimated to be out six-to-eight weeks. pic.twitter.com/lwSdKvKIiS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 29, 2018

The seventh overall pick of the 2017 draft, Markkanen averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while making 145 total 3-pointers last season. The Bulls acquired him, as well as point guard Kris Dunn and shooting guard Zach LaVine, in a trade with Minnesota on Draft night.