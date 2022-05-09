Top Stories

Celtics' Robert Williams (knee soreness) sidelined for Game 4 vs. Bucks

The elite defender has been ruled out for Monday's game in Milwaukee.

The Associated Press

Robert Williams has averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.0 steals over the first three games against Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams won’t play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Milwaukee on Tuesday (7:30 ET, TNT) because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Williams had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee on March 30. The 6-foot-9 forward/center didn’t return until Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. He had started each of the first three games against the Bucks.

“It’s not unexpected to have this after a surgery,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before the game. “There’s been soreness at times, but it’s a little more irritated today.”

Udoka said Grant Williams would replace Robert Williams in the Celtics’ lineup Tuesday. Udoka was optimistic that Robert Williams would be available for Thursday’s Game 5.

Robert Williams has averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.7 assists and 23.3 minutes in this series. The Celtics trail the defending champion Bucks 2-1.

Williams took an elbow to the face from Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis during the Bucks’ 103-101 Game 3 victory.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.