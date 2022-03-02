Celtics' Jaylen Brown out vs. Grizzlies with right ankle sprain

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was optimistic that Jaylen Brown's ankle injury won't keep him out long term.

NBA.com media reports

Jaylen Brown was able to leave the court under his own power after being attended to by Boston’s training staff.

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brown suffered a right ankle sprain in the first quarter of Boston’s 107-98 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. He twisted his ankle after stepping on De’Andre Hunter’s foot and immediately fell to the floor in pain, though he was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

 

“Some swelling and soreness, obviously,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said after the game. “He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to come back out and play. We just decided big picture, where we’re at in the season and be smart … so we’ll know more over the next few days.”

Brown, who missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring strain, entered Tuesday night’s game averaging 23.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through 49 games.

After facing the Grizzlies on Thursday, the Celtics will have three days off before facing the Nets on Sunday.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.