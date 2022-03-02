Celtics' Jaylen Brown out vs. Grizzlies with right ankle sprain

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brown suffered a right ankle sprain in the first quarter of Boston’s 107-98 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. He twisted his ankle after stepping on De’Andre Hunter’s foot and immediately fell to the floor in pain, though he was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Memphis: Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2022

“Some swelling and soreness, obviously,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said after the game. “He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to come back out and play. We just decided big picture, where we’re at in the season and be smart … so we’ll know more over the next few days.”

Brown, who missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring strain, entered Tuesday night’s game averaging 23.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through 49 games.

After facing the Grizzlies on Thursday, the Celtics will have three days off before facing the Nets on Sunday.