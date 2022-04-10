Celtics 'anticipate playing the 1st round without' Robert Williams

Boston’s late-season surge took a hit after starting center Robert Williams III tore the meniscus in his left knee on March 27.

The Celtics are not planning on his return when the playoffs begin next weekend, though neither did coach Ime Udoka rule out the possibility.

“The four-to-six week timetable is what it is,” Udoka told media members on Sunday. “But guys will come back in three (weeks) and stuff. Javonte Green was here and came back in three weeks and jumping out of the gym still. So everybody kind of reacts to it differently and so we’re not ruling him out because of that, but as I’ve said, we anticipate playing the first round without him.”

The 24-year-old Williams is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in his fourth NBA season, all with the Celtics. Boston entered Sunday’s season finale in third place in the Eastern Conference, with a chance to move up to second if they beat Memphis.