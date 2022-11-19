Cavs' Kevin Love day-to-day with right thumb fracture

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Miami (7 ET, League Pass) after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of Friday’s 132-122 double-overtime win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Examination postgame and imaging taken today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a hairline fracture. Love will receive treatment and continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. His status will be updated as appropriate.

The NBA veteran is averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.