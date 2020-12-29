Cavs' Kevin Love (calf strain) to miss 3-4 weeks

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ quick start to 2020-21 will have to move ahead for a few weeks without Kevin Love.

The Cavs announced Tuesday that Love reaggravated a right calf strain the second quarter of Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He did not return to the game after reaggravating a right calf strain, which was confirmed by an MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Monday.

Per the team, Love will be out at least three to four weeks.

Cavaliers status update on Kevin Love: https://t.co/h8znFhpASi — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 29, 2020

Love, in his seventh season with the Cavs, missed Cleveland’s season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets because of the calf injury. He had been sidelined since the team’s first exhibition game against Indiana on Dec. 12, when he got kicked in the calf. Love said his leg was swollen from his knee to his Achilles tendon.

He played against the Pistons on Dec. 26, logging 37 minutes and finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the Cavs’ win. He played just 8 minutes against the 76ers, logging four points, three rebounds and two assists.

Overall this season, Love is averaging 9.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.5 apg while shooting 33.3% overall.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.