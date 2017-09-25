Carmelo Anthony to New York: 'I will always love you'

Carmelo Anthony’s run with the New York Knicks officially ended when he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Anthony spent six-plus season with the Knicks, but his history with the city of New York goes back to childhood.

In a letter posted on his personal website, the 10-time All-Star made his feelings for the fans and city of New York clear:

Dear NEW YORK,

From the day I first met you, I knew we were meant to be together. It was love at first sight.

[…]

I came to NYC to B (Be) Born again. The sense of something extraordinary happening left me with a lot of sleepless nights dreaming of possibilities. The one thing I kept telling myself was ‘Make my mark in NYC and I’d be a made man’.

New York equipped me to make it in any other place in the world. It taught me how to Be Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable. Saying Goodbye is the hardest thing to do. I never thought I would, especially to you. No one will ever take your place. It’s hard to find someone like you, so know you will always be missed. You helped me laugh. You dried my tears. Because of you, I have no fears. You came into my life and I was blessed. It’s time to raise my hand and say goodbye. It’s not the end, because like I’ve always said, NYC ‘til the end.

I’ve known you for years now, and I must say they’ve been the best years I’ve ever had. You helped me become the person I am today. I just want you to know YOU will always be in my heart. No matter what happens, I will always LOVE YOU. Although this goodbye is just temporary, this is the hardest goodbye for me to say. I wipe the tears off my cheek and smile at the same time because I know that we will meet again someday. “I’ve had my shining moments, upon this life darkened stage.” And in my BOOK of WONDERMENTS, you will never be just another page. Your bright lights will travel with me far past when all the other lights go out.