Carmelo Anthony to miss Blazers-Lakers game due to Healthy and Safety Protocols

No further details are available concerning Anthony's absence for the Blazers' game Monday in L.A.

From NBA.com Staff

Portland’s frontcourt depth will be depleted when it faces the defending champion Lakers on Monday (10 p.m. ET, NBA TV). The Trail Blazers announced Sunday that Carmelo Anthony Nassir Little are not with the team due to Healthy and Safety Protocols. No further details were provided.

Anthony played 20 minutes in the Blazers’ last game, a thrilling overtime victory against Houston on Saturday. The former 10-time All-Star has come off the bench in each of the team’s first two games this season, shooting 7-for-21 and scoring 20 total points.

Little, taken 25th in the 2019 Draft, has yet to play this season due to undisclosed reasons.

